SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Abkhazia's parliament granted the resignation request of President Raul Khajimba, speaker Valery Kvarchia told Sputnik on Monday.

"The resignation of Raul Khajimba was approved by the parliament," Kvarchia said.

He said 32 lawmakers had voted for the resignation, two against.

The parliament unanimously appointed Prime Minister Valery Bganba as acting president.