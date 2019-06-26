Abkhazian Parliament Condemns Harassment of Russian Lawmaker in Tbilisi - Deputy Speaker

The parliament of the partially recognized Republic of Abkhazia condemns the harassment Russian lawmaker Sergei Gavrilov experienced during an outbreak of protests in Georgia's national legislature last week and expresses solidarity with Russian parliamentarians, deputy parliamentary speaker Levon Galustyan told Sputnik

The incident in question occurred on June 20 after Gavrilov, who is also the president of the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, opened the assembly's session in the Georgian parliament in Russian and while seated in the speaker's seat. This fact sparked outrage among some of the opposition Georgian lawmakers, who left the hall, disrupting the meeting. A group of protesters subsequently broke into the building. Gavrilov later said that some protesters harassed him by pouring water over him and trying to take away his documents.

"The unanimous opinion of all members of the Abkhazian parliament condemning the events in Georgia, the incident that happened to our fellow lawmaker from the Russian State Duma [lower house], was expressed at the [Abkhazian] parliament's meeting," Galustyan said.

According to the deputy speaker, one lawmaker also suggested that Abkhazia should, as a sign of support for Russia, close its border with Georgia until the situation in the country stabilizes.

Galustyan noted that Abkhazian parliament supported Russia as the republic's key strategic partner and ally, and invited Russian citizens to come and spend their holidays in Abkhazia instead of Georgia.

Demonstrators gathered in front of Georgia's parliament following the incident with Gavrilov, demanding that the Russian delegation leave the country. Over the next few days, protesters started calling for snap parliamentary elections, among other things.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree that temporarily bans flights from Russia to Georgia starting from July 8 and orders the government to help return Russian tourists who are already in Georgia. This presidential order came after Georgian leader Salome Zourabichvili called Russia an "enemy" and suggested that Moscow stood to benefit from the unrest in Tbilisi.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, in turn, described Zourabichvili's remarks as unprofessional and said that the head of state was either unaware of what was going on or intentionally distorting the situation.