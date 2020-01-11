UrduPoint.com
Abkhazian Parliament To Discuss Situation In Country On Saturday - Lawmaker's Aide

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) The Abkhazian parliament will convene on Saturday to discuss the political crisis faced by the Caucasian republic, an aide of one of the lawmakers told Sputnik.

On Friday, the republic's Supreme Court overturned the decision of a lower court, which had upheld the presidential election results, and ruled to hold a vote rerun amid opposition protests. The Abkhazian presidential office believes that the verdict is illegal and vows to appeal it.

"The session will take place on Saturday.

There is no clear agenda. The situation in the republic, as well as the court's verdict on canceling the election results, will be discussed," the aide said.

The unrest erupted in Abkhazia after the legal proceedings against opposition presidential candidate Alkhas Kvitsiniya had been launched. Protesters broke into President Raul Khajimba's office on Thursday. The parliament recommended that Khajimba should resign, but he refused and offered to start negotiations instead.

