Abkhazian Presidency Warns of 'Irreversible Impact' of Parliamentary Vote to Oust Khajimba

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The vote by Abkhazia's parliament to ask the president to quit may further stabilize the South Caucasian nation, the presidential office said Thursday.

The legislature in the country, which broke away from Georgia in 1990, has voted to ask President Raul Khajimba to step down after opposition-led protests rocked the capital of Sukhum.

"Despite the declared goal of avoiding further destabilization, the parliament's resolution may only exacerbate the socio-political situation and have irreversible consequences," the presidency said.

A mob broke into the presidential administration earlier in the day after knocking out doors and windows. President Khajimba has refused to quit but said he was ready for talks.