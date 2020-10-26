UrduPoint.com
Abkhazian President Bzhaniya Departs For Working Visit To Russia - Presidential Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Mon 26th October 2020 | 04:44 PM

Abkhazia's President Aslan Bzhaniya has departed for a working visit to the Russian capital of Moscow, where he will hold several meetings, the presidential office said on Monday

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Abkhazia's President Aslan Bzhaniya has departed for a working visit to the Russian capital of Moscow, where he will hold several meetings, the presidential office said on Monday.

"Abkhazia's President Aslan Bzhaniya has departed for Moscow for a working visit. The head of state will hold several meetings in the presidential administration and the government of the Russian Federation," the office said in a statement.

