Abkhazian President Bzhaniya Departs For Working Visit To Russia - Presidential Office
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 04:44 PM
Abkhazia's President Aslan Bzhaniya has departed for a working visit to the Russian capital of Moscow, where he will hold several meetings, the presidential office said on Monday
SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Abkhazia's President Aslan Bzhaniya has departed for a working visit to the Russian capital of Moscow, where he will hold several meetings, the presidential office said on Monday.
"Abkhazia's President Aslan Bzhaniya has departed for Moscow for a working visit. The head of state will hold several meetings in the presidential administration and the government of the Russian Federation," the office said in a statement.