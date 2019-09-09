Abkhazian President Khadzhimba Wins Runoff With 47.38% Percent - Election Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Abkhazian President Raul Khadzhimba won the second round of presidential elections with 47.38 percent, Central Election Commission (CEC) head Tamaz Gogia announced preliminary data.

The runoff in Abkhazia was held on Sunday.

"The turnout was 65.98 percent... [Alkhas] Kvitsinia received 46.19 percent, Khadzhimba - 47.38 percent... Khadzhimba Raul Dzhumkovich is considered the elected president of the Republic of Abkhazia," Gogia said.