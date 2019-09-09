Abkhazian President Khadzhimba Wins Runoff With 47.38% Percent - Election Commission
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 03:23 PM
Abkhazian President Raul Khadzhimba won the second round of presidential elections with 47.38 percent, Central Election Commission (CEC) head Tamaz Gogia announced preliminary data
SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Abkhazian President Raul Khadzhimba won the second round of presidential elections with 47.38 percent, Central Election Commission (CEC) head Tamaz Gogia announced preliminary data.
The runoff in Abkhazia was held on Sunday.
"The turnout was 65.98 percent... [Alkhas] Kvitsinia received 46.19 percent, Khadzhimba - 47.38 percent... Khadzhimba Raul Dzhumkovich is considered the elected president of the Republic of Abkhazia," Gogia said.