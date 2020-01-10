Abkhazian President, Opposition Meeting in Sukhum - Public Chamber Member

Abkhazian President Raul Khadzhimba and opposition representatives demanding his resignation are meeting in Sukhum, member of the republic's Public Chamber Daniil Ubiriya told Sputnik on Friday

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Abkhazian President Raul Khadzhimba and opposition representatives demanding his resignation are meeting in Sukhum, member of the republic's Public Chamber Daniil Ubiriya told Sputnik on Friday.

"The president and the opposition are holding a meeting at the state country house. It started at about 4 p.m. [1300 GMT)," Ubiriya said.