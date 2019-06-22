Abkhazian President Says Too Early for Re-Election Campaign

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Abkhazian President Raul Khadzhimba refused on Friday to say whether he would run in the presidential race but stressed he wanted whoever was in charge to continue the good work.

"I think the work of the past five years needs to be continued.

But, by law, it is not time to say whether I will run. You will be informed about my decision as is required by law," he told a state television channel.

Khadzhimba's term expires on September 25 and an election to pick a new president has been set for August 25. Candidates will be allowed to register with the Central Election Commission starting June 26.