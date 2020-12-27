UrduPoint.com
Abkhazian President Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Office

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Abkhazian President Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Office

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Abkhazia's President Aslan Bzhaniya has contracted coronavirus, but feels well and will work remotely, his office said on Sunday.

"President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhaniya has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The disease is in mild form. Aslan Bzhaniya feels well, he is receiving outpatient treatment," his press service said.

The president has self-isolated at his official residence in the capital of Sukhum and continues to work remotely.

More Stories From World

