(@imziishan)

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Abkhazian President Raul Khajimba disagrees with the Supreme Court's ruling to annul the results of the September presidential vote that saw him re-elected and will challenge it, the self-proclaimed republic's vice president, Aslan Bartsits, said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the republic's Supreme Court overturned the decision of a lower court, which had upheld the presidential election results, and ruled to hold a vote rerun amid opposition protests.

"Now we are studying the ruling, but in general we disagree with it," Bartsits said.

Asked if the court's decision would be challenged, he replied: "Yes, of course." He added that the president's legal team was currently mulling over the body they could lodge an appeal with.

In a September presidential runoff, Khajimba got 47.

4 percent of the vote while his main opponent and the opposition Amtsakhara party leader, Alkhas Kvitsinia, garnered 46.2 percent. The opposition now demands a new election, insisting that Khajimba had to get more than 50 percent to be considered a winner.

Opposition protesters broke into Khajimba's office on Thursday. After an emergency Security Council meeting, the president said that security had been tightened. Meanwhile, the parliament recommended that Khajimba resign, but he refused and offered to start negotiations with the opposition instead.

The public unrest was triggered by the legal proceedings against Kvitsinia, who wants to void the election results, as well as by the region's poor economic situation and corruption.