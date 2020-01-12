Abkhazian President Will Appeal Against Election Rerun Decision - Office

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) Abkhazia's government disagrees with the election commission's decision to hold a presidential election rerun in March and will launch an appeal, the president's press service said Sunday.

"We do not agree with this decision and will appeal against it," the press service said.

The statement added that the decision to hold a new election was based on an unlawful decision by the Supreme Court.

The court had annulled the results of September's election and the election commission scheduled a rerun for March 22.

The presidential office said the rerun will hinder efforts to stabilize the situation in the country that has been rocked by protests that led to the Abkhazian parliament asking President Raul Khajimba to step down.

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned the decision of a lower court, which had upheld the presidential election results, and ruled to hold a vote rerun amid opposition protests.

The unrest erupted in Abkhazia after legal proceedings against opposition presidential candidate Alkhas Kvitsiniya had been launched. Protesters broke into President Raul Khajimba's office on Thursday.