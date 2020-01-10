Abkhazian President Will Not Resign Amid Protests, Wants Negotiations - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Abkhazian President Raul Khajimba will not resign, although the parliament of the self-proclaimed republic has called on him to leave his post amid opposition protests, and he believes the crisis can be resolved through negotiations, the first deputy head of Khajimba's administration told Sputnik on Friday.

The parliament voted on Thursday in favor of the president's resignation, after protesters broke into the building of his administration, demanding his departure from office. Protesters, unhappy with socioeconomic difficulties and corruption, call for voiding the results of the 2019 presidential election, in which Khajimba secured a narrow victory in the second round.

"The press service revealed his [Khajimba's] position yesterday ... The president believes it is necessary to discuss all the questions at the negotiations table, for the sake of ensuring national unity and securing stability," Dmitry Shamba said.

The opposition has previously vowed to act in a lawful manner and await the Supreme Court's ruling on the election results, Shamba recalled. Meanwhile, the court ruled in September 2019 that the Central Election Commission's decision to recognize Khajimba's victory was legal.

"Understanding the futility of its demands in court, the opposition has decided to switch to radical methods," Shamba said, citing Khajimba.

The Abkhazian government believes that the parliament's statement may promote further sociopolitical tensions, even though the legislature claims it seeks preventing destabilization, Shamba added.