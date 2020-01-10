UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abkhazian President Will Not Resign Amid Protests, Wants Negotiations - Official

Faizan Hashmi 28 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:20 AM

Abkhazian President Will Not Resign Amid Protests, Wants Negotiations - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Abkhazian President Raul Khajimba will not resign, although the parliament of the self-proclaimed republic has called on him to leave his post amid opposition protests, and he believes the crisis can be resolved through negotiations, the first deputy head of Khajimba's administration told Sputnik on Friday.

The parliament voted on Thursday in favor of the president's resignation, after protesters broke into the building of his administration, demanding his departure from office. Protesters, unhappy with socioeconomic difficulties and corruption, call for voiding the results of the 2019 presidential election, in which Khajimba secured a narrow victory in the second round.

"The press service revealed his [Khajimba's] position yesterday ... The president believes it is necessary to discuss all the questions at the negotiations table, for the sake of ensuring national unity and securing stability," Dmitry Shamba said.

The opposition has previously vowed to act in a lawful manner and await the Supreme Court's ruling on the election results, Shamba recalled. Meanwhile, the court ruled in September 2019 that the Central Election Commission's decision to recognize Khajimba's victory was legal.

"Understanding the futility of its demands in court, the opposition has decided to switch to radical methods," Shamba said, citing Khajimba.

The Abkhazian government believes that the parliament's statement may promote further sociopolitical tensions, even though the legislature claims it seeks preventing destabilization, Shamba added.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Supreme Court Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan May September 2019 Post All From Government Unity Foods Limited Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Australia's bushfire fanned by extreme heat, wind

8 minutes ago

Woman died, three injured after explosion at CNG f ..

10 minutes ago

Samsung Announces the Awesome New Galaxy A51

39 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 10, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

WMCC Chairman meets Cambodian Minister of State fo ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.