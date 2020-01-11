UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abkhazian Presidential Office Regards Supreme Court Verdict On Election Results As Illegal

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

Abkhazian Presidential Office Regards Supreme Court Verdict on Election Results as Illegal

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) The Abkhazian presidential press service believes that the Supreme Court's decision on annulling the results of the presidential election is illegal and vows to appeal it.

On Friday, the republic's Supreme Court overturned the decision of a lower court, which had upheld the presidential election results, and ruled to hold a vote rerun amid opposition protests.

"This decision was made in violation of the national legislation and may result in the deterioration of the difficult political situation in the country ... The verdict made by the Cassation board of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Abkhazia will be appealed by us ... in the Presidium of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Abkhazia as it blatantly violates the current legislation," the press service said in a statement on late Friday.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Vote May Court Opposition

Recent Stories

PM, President strongly condemn Quetta blast that c ..

2 hours ago

Cubans Hopeful for 2nd 'Thaw' in Ties With America ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Zayed attends mass wedding in Al Ain

2 hours ago

Proper awareness, education needed to lure investo ..

1 hour ago

COAS reiterates Pakistan’s offer to Australia to ..

2 hours ago

PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi again falls in hot wate ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.