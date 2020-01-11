Abkhazian Presidential Office Regards Supreme Court Verdict on Election Results as Illegal

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) The Abkhazian presidential press service believes that the Supreme Court's decision on annulling the results of the presidential election is illegal and vows to appeal it.

On Friday, the republic's Supreme Court overturned the decision of a lower court, which had upheld the presidential election results, and ruled to hold a vote rerun amid opposition protests.

"This decision was made in violation of the national legislation and may result in the deterioration of the difficult political situation in the country ... The verdict made by the Cassation board of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Abkhazia will be appealed by us ... in the Presidium of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Abkhazia as it blatantly violates the current legislation," the press service said in a statement on late Friday.