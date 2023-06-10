UrduPoint.com

Abkhazian Prime Minister, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2023 | 06:50 AM

SOKHUMI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) Abkhazian Prime Minister Alexander Ankvab met on Friday with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak in Abkhazia to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation, the press service of the Abkhazian government said.

"Issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed today at a meeting of the leadership of the government of the Republic of Abkhazia with Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak and the delegation headed by him," the press service said in a statement.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues, including in the field of sustainable power supply to Abkhazia during peak loads and uninterrupted supplies of oil products to the region, the statement added.

