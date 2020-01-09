UrduPoint.com
Abkhazian Security Bodies Put On High Alert Amid Sukhum Riots - President

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 09:17 PM

Abkhazian President Raul Khajimba said Thursday that the country's security bodies had been put on high alert amid opposition protests in the capital, Sukhum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Abkhazian President Raul Khajimba said Thursday that the country's security bodies had been put on high alert amid opposition protests in the capital, Sukhum.

Protesters earlier broke into the building of the Abkhazian presidential administration, knocking out windows and doors. They demand the resignation of the president.

"In this difficult situation, we must remain calm and not jeopardize the existence of our state. All government bodies are operating normally. The security structures have been put on high alert," Khajimba said in an address to the citizens posted on his website.

"If necessary, I will take measures to introduce a state of emergency in the country," he said following an emergency meeting of the country's Security Council.

The president also urged the citizens not to succumb to provocations.

