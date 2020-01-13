UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abkhazian Vice President Bartsis Tenders Resignation Following Suit Of President Khajimba

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 03:02 PM

Abkhazian Vice President Bartsis Tenders Resignation Following Suit of President Khajimba

Abkhazian Vice President Aslan Bartsis announced on Monday he was tendering resignation, following the example of President Raul Khajimba, adding that the decision was motivated by desire to ensure peace and stability

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Abkhazian Vice President Aslan Bartsis announced on Monday he was tendering resignation, following the example of President Raul Khajimba, adding that the decision was motivated by desire to ensure peace and stability.

Khajimba signed on Sunday a resignation latter amid ongoing protests.

"In compliance with the constitution of the Republic of Abkhazia and given the fact that President Khajimba ... has tendered resignation, for the sake of maintaining peace and stability in the Republic of Abkhazia and achieving national unity, I announce divesting myself of authority of the vice president of the Republic of Abkhazia," Bartsis said in a statement, published on the presidential website.

Related Topics

Sunday Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Indonesia, UAE sign $23 bn investment deals: offic ..

3 minutes ago

Citizen Network for Budget Accountability (CNBA) p ..

12 minutes ago

Chitral receives 23inch snowfall

12 minutes ago

Roof collapse claims two lives, leaves two injured ..

12 minutes ago

Iraqi Ambassador Accepts Iran's Right to Respond t ..

6 minutes ago

Macron, Putin Discussed Iran Nuclear Deal, Syria, ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.