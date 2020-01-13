Abkhazian Vice President Bartsis Tenders Resignation Following Suit of President Khajimba

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Abkhazian Vice President Aslan Bartsis announced on Monday he was tendering resignation, following the example of President Raul Khajimba, adding that the decision was motivated by desire to ensure peace and stability.

Khajimba signed on Sunday a resignation latter amid ongoing protests.

"In compliance with the constitution of the Republic of Abkhazia and given the fact that President Khajimba ... has tendered resignation, for the sake of maintaining peace and stability in the Republic of Abkhazia and achieving national unity, I announce divesting myself of authority of the vice president of the Republic of Abkhazia," Bartsis said in a statement, published on the presidential website.