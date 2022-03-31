SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Abkhazia's accession to Russia is not currently discussed in the partially-recognized republic, the head of the Abkhazian Security Council, Sergei Shamba, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, President of another partially-recognized republic, South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, said that the country should organize a referendum on joining Russia in the near future.

"We respect the choice of South Ossetia. But we have another history. We have no political parties and politicians, who raise this issue. In terms of legislation, our constitution do not allow us to do that," Shamba said.

Russia recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in 2008 following the Georgian attempt to regain control over South Ossetia that failed because of the Russian interference.