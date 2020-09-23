TSABAL RANGE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Russian and Abkhaz servicemen practiced the territorial defense of Abkhazia against terrorist threats during the Kavkaz 2020 military exercises, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"As part of the Kavkaz 2020 strategic command and staff exercise, Russian servicemen from intelligence units of the Southern Military District, together with servicemen from special units of the Republic of Abkhazia, practiced actions to isolate the areas where simulated terrorists are located, block them and completely destroy them," the ministry said.

The identification, blocking of supply channels and destruction of the camp were carried out at the Tsabal mountain range and the Black Sea coast.

"In addition, during the exercises, servicemen practiced measures aimed at deploying and maintaining the territorial defense of the Republic of Abkhazia in conditions of a terrorist threat," it said.