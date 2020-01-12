UrduPoint.com
1 minute ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 03:20 PM

Abkhazia's Election Commission Schedules to Rerun Presidential Election on March 22

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) The new presidential presidential election in Abkhazia has been scheduled to be held on March 22, Tamaz Gogia, the head of Abkhazia's Central Election Commission, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The date of repeat [presidential] election has been set on March 22," Gogia said, adding that the decision was unanimous.

On Friday, an Abkhazian court ruled illegal the results of the latest presidential election in September that had brought President Raul Khajimba to a second presidential term and ordered the CEC to schedule a rerun.

