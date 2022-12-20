SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Abkhazian Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba has departed for a working visit to Moscow and Minsk to discuss urgent issues of cooperation, the republic's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Foreign Minister of the republic of Abkhazia, Inal Ardzinba, has left for a working visit to Moscow and Minsk to discuss urgent issues of cooperation," the ministry said.