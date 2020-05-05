UrduPoint.com
Abkhazia's New President Bzhaniya Pays Working Visit To Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

Abkhazia's New President Bzhaniya Pays Working Visit to Moscow

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Abkhazia's president-elect, Aslan Bzhaniya, has traveled to Moscow, where he would hold a series of official meetings, the press service of the presidential administration reported on Tuesday, adding that he was accompanied by the Finance and Economy Ministers.

"The President of Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhanya, went on a working visit to Moscow. The head of state is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Vladimir Delba as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Kristina Ozgan," the statement read.

The presidential election in Abkhazia was held on March 22. According to official figures, opposition leader Bzhaniya won the election, gaining 56.5 percent of the vote.

