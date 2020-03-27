UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abkhazia's Parliament Supports Declaring State Of Emergency To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 04:14 PM

Abkhazia's Parliament Supports Declaring State of Emergency to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Lawmakers in the Abkhazian parliament have supported a decree introduced by the acting head of the republic Valery Bganba to declare a state of emergency, which will begin on Saturday, to combat the spread of COVID-19, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday

SUKHUMI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Lawmakers in the Abkhazian parliament have supported a decree introduced by the acting head of the republic Valery Bganba to declare a state of emergency, which will begin on Saturday, to combat the spread of COVID-19, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

"To introduce a state of emergency in the entire territory of Abkhazia from 00:00 on March 28, 2020 [21:00 GMT on March 27] until 00:00 on April 20, 2020," the decree proposed.

The Abkhazian government had earlier introduced quarantine measures due to the global pandemic, although no laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the republic so far.

Related Topics

Parliament March April 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

NAB moves another reference against former Premier ..

14 minutes ago

HSATI demands anti-bacterial fumigation in SITE Hy ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SI ..

2 minutes ago

Xinjiang sends more medical supplies to Pakistan v ..

2 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) gets member fr ..

2 minutes ago

Wrestler Inam Butt asks fans to use lockdown perio ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.