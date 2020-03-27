Lawmakers in the Abkhazian parliament have supported a decree introduced by the acting head of the republic Valery Bganba to declare a state of emergency, which will begin on Saturday, to combat the spread of COVID-19, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday

SUKHUMI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Lawmakers in the Abkhazian parliament have supported a decree introduced by the acting head of the republic Valery Bganba to declare a state of emergency, which will begin on Saturday, to combat the spread of COVID-19, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

"To introduce a state of emergency in the entire territory of Abkhazia from 00:00 on March 28, 2020 [21:00 GMT on March 27] until 00:00 on April 20, 2020," the decree proposed.

The Abkhazian government had earlier introduced quarantine measures due to the global pandemic, although no laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the republic so far.