(@FahadShabbir)

The president of Abkhazia, a de facto state in the South Caucasus, traveled to Russia on Thursday for a working visit, his spokeswoman told Sputnik

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The president of Abkhazia, a de facto state in the South Caucasus, traveled to Russia on Thursday for a working visit, his spokeswoman told Sputnik.

"Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhaniya has left for Moscow for a working visit," Marianna Kvitsiniya said.

The 57-year-old leader of the eastern Black Sea nation, which broke away from Georgia in the early 1990s, will meet with senior Russian government officials. Russia recognized Abkhazia's independence after a brief conflict with Georgia in 2008.