Abkhazia's President Depart For Working Visit To Russia - Spokeswoman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:14 PM

The president of Abkhazia, a de facto state in the South Caucasus, traveled to Russia on Thursday for a working visit, his spokeswoman told Sputnik

The president of Abkhazia, a de facto state in the South Caucasus, traveled to Russia on Thursday for a working visit, his spokeswoman told Sputnik.

"Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhaniya has left for Moscow for a working visit," Marianna Kvitsiniya said.

The 57-year-old leader of the eastern Black Sea nation, which broke away from Georgia in the early 1990s, will meet with senior Russian government officials. Russia recognized Abkhazia's independence after a brief conflict with Georgia in 2008.

