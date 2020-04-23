UrduPoint.com
Thu 23rd April 2020 | 06:40 AM

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The ceremony to swear in Abkhazia's president-elect, Aslan Bzhaniya, will be held on Thursday at noon local time, the presidential administration said.

Due to the lockdown imposed in the country amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, journalists will not be able to attend the inauguration; only operators and photographers will be at the event. The ceremony will be broadcast live on local television.

The event will also be held without foreign guests.

Only the heads of the embassies of Russia, South Ossetia and Transnistria were invited to attend.

The presidential election in Abkhazia was held on March 22. According to official figures, opposition leader Bzhaniya won the election, gaining 56.5 percent of the vote. Former Economy Minister Adgur Ardzinba got 35.42 percent, and ex-Interior Minister Leonid Dzapshba - 2.22 percent.

Overall, 95,109 people, or 71.56 percent of the voters, took part in the elections.

