UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abkhazia's Vice President Says President Khajimba Signed Resignation Letter

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 10:50 PM

Abkhazia's Vice President Says President Khajimba Signed Resignation Letter

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) Abkhazian President Raul Khajimba signed a resignation letter, Vice President Aslan Bartsits told Sputnik on Sunday amid unrest in the breakaway republic.

"For the sake of avoiding bloodshed and for the sake of maintaining at least some stability in the republic, [Khajimba] made a decision to sign the document," Bartsits said, adding that the resignation letter immediately came into force.

Related Topics

Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Sulta ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends AI Retreat, launches p ..

56 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches ‘Smart Supplier’ app

2 hours ago

Formation of &quot;Emirates Council for Food Secur ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Charity House pledges US$1 million towards ..

3 hours ago

Bowardi receives Japanese State Minister for Forei ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.