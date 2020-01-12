(@imziishan)

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) Abkhazian President Raul Khajimba signed a resignation letter, Vice President Aslan Bartsits told Sputnik on Sunday amid unrest in the breakaway republic.

"For the sake of avoiding bloodshed and for the sake of maintaining at least some stability in the republic, [Khajimba] made a decision to sign the document," Bartsits said, adding that the resignation letter immediately came into force.