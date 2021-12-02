UrduPoint.com

Abortion Ban Opponents Rally In Front Of Polish Parliament Against New Bill

Abortion Ban Opponents Rally in Front of Polish Parliament Against New Bill

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Opponents of the abortion ban have gathered on Wednesday for a protest outside the Polish parliament as the country's lawmakers discuss introducing tougher punishment for illegal abortions, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The rights movement Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) has organized protests in several cities in Poland under the slogan "Do not wish for our blood, Poland." Several hundred people came to the Parliament building demanding the withdrawal of the abortion ban, chanting slogans "Abortion at will!" and "Abortion is always good."

A counter-demonstration is taking place nearby, where opponents of abortion broadcast sounds of crying infants. The police cordoned off both demonstrations and do not interfere.

The bill on toughening the punishment for abortion introduces the definition of a so-called "conceived child," applied from the moment of conception to the age of majority, and stipulates that the "deliberate deprivation of life" of a "conceived child" can be punishable by a life sentence.

In January, Poland's conservative government enforced a controversial near-total ban on abortions despite months-long protests dubbed as being the country's biggest in its post-communist history. The decision sparked outrage in international human rights organizations and the European Union's governance bodies, who have since demanded the withdrawal of the law as "going against Poland's international human rights obligations."

