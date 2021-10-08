UrduPoint.com

Abortions Resume In Some Texas Clinics After Judge Halts Restrictive Law

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 02:41 PM

Abortions Resume in Some Texas Clinics After Judge Halts Restrictive Law

Some clinics in Texas have resumed abortions following a federal court decision to temporarily bar the US state from enforcing a near-total ban on the procedure, the CBS broadcaster reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Some clinics in Texas have resumed abortions following a federal court decision to temporarily bar the US state from enforcing a near-total ban on the procedure, the CBS broadcaster reported.

On Wednesday, Federal Judge Robert Pitman granted the motion by the Department of Justice to temporarily suspend the law, as its constitutionality is litigated in courts. The state authorities, however, appealed the decision, but the motion was dismissed.

Some clinics across the state resumed the procedure on Thursday but the exact number of these facilities is not reported, CBS said, noting that doctors, nevertheless, do not rush to resume normal operations, as the court battle is far from being over and the suspension may be not for long.

The "heartbeat" law, which bars abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, went into effect last month. In a few days, the justice department sued Texas, seeking a temporary freeze against the law. So far, the US Supreme Court declined to block the law but has yet to rule on its constitutionality.

Opponents of the law say that banning abortions at such an early stage equals to the general prohibition of the procedure, as 90% of women turning to hospitals for abortions are more than six weeks pregnant. The previous abortion ban threshold in Texas was 20 weeks.

Related Topics

Supreme Court May Women From Court

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al Al Azhar meets members of ZAHF ju ..

Grand Imam of Al Al Azhar meets members of ZAHF judging committee

12 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Friday

47 seconds ago
 India Says Unaware of Plans for Moscow Format Talk ..

India Says Unaware of Plans for Moscow Format Talks on Afghanistan

50 seconds ago
 Russia, EU Regulator Made Significant Progress Wit ..

Russia, EU Regulator Made Significant Progress With Sputnik V Registration - Lav ..

53 seconds ago
 Nobel Peace Prize Goes to Journalists Ressa,Murato ..

Nobel Peace Prize Goes to Journalists Ressa,Muratov for Safeguarding Freedom of ..

13 minutes ago
 Japan's current account surplus shrinks 20.1 pct i ..

Japan's current account surplus shrinks 20.1 pct in August year-on-year

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.