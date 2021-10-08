Abortions Resume in Some Texas Clinics After Judge Halts Restrictive Law

Some clinics in Texas have resumed abortions following a federal court decision to temporarily bar the US state from enforcing a near-total ban on the procedure, the CBS broadcaster reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Some clinics in Texas have resumed abortions following a federal court decision to temporarily bar the US state from enforcing a near-total ban on the procedure, the CBS broadcaster reported.

On Wednesday, Federal Judge Robert Pitman granted the motion by the Department of Justice to temporarily suspend the law, as its constitutionality is litigated in courts. The state authorities, however, appealed the decision, but the motion was dismissed.

Some clinics across the state resumed the procedure on Thursday but the exact number of these facilities is not reported, CBS said, noting that doctors, nevertheless, do not rush to resume normal operations, as the court battle is far from being over and the suspension may be not for long.

The "heartbeat" law, which bars abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, went into effect last month. In a few days, the justice department sued Texas, seeking a temporary freeze against the law. So far, the US Supreme Court declined to block the law but has yet to rule on its constitutionality.

Opponents of the law say that banning abortions at such an early stage equals to the general prohibition of the procedure, as 90% of women turning to hospitals for abortions are more than six weeks pregnant. The previous abortion ban threshold in Texas was 20 weeks.