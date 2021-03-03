Aboul Gheit Reappointed as Arab League Chief - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Foreign ministers of Arab League countries on Wednesday reappointed Ahmad Aboul Gheit as the league's secretary general for a new five-year term, Egyptian media reported.

The foreign ministers unanimously backed Egypt's nomination, MENA reported citing diplomatic sources.

The decision was made before the opening session of the 155th League summit.

Ahmad Aboul Gheit is the eighth secretary general of the League of Arab States, which was founded in 1945. Before his first appointment as the secretary general in March 2016, he had spent decades holding high diplomatic positions such as Egypt's ambassador to the United Nations and Minister of Foreign Affairs.