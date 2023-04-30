UrduPoint.com

About 0.9 Miles Left Until Full Liberation Of Bakhmut - Wagner Service Member

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2023 | 07:40 AM

About 0.9 Miles Left Until Full Liberation of Bakhmut - Wagner Service Member

BAKHMUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) The city of Bakhmut is almost completely liberated from Ukrainian troops and there are only about 0.9 miles of urban development left, a member of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) told Sputnik.

"The front line is moving closer and closer (to the western outskirts of the city). They (Ukrainian troops) have one and a half kilometers (0.9 miles) left in the city until they 'hit the ceiling,' that's if they are very lucky. What's left is a little urban development, the residential sector, and then comes the private sector," the Wagner fighter explained.

He added that Ukrainian troops currently control the building of a medical institution, located on the highest western point of Bakhmut.

"We only have one leap left - to the medical institute, this is a key high point here, in the west. From there they (Ukrainian troops) made all the adjustments of artillery, tanks. We have already suppressed almost everything," the Wagner member told Sputnik.

