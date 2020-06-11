UrduPoint.com
About 10 Dead In Militants Attack On I.Coast Border Post: Security Sources

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:45 PM

About 10 dead in militants attack on I.Coast border post: security sources

Suspected militants attacked a border post on Ivory Coast's border with Burkina Faso overnight, and around 10 people were killed, security sources said Thursday

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Suspected militants attacked a border post on Ivory Coast's border with Burkina Faso overnight, and around 10 people were killed, security sources said Thursday.

The attack "targeted an Ivorian frontier post at Kafolo," where an anti-militant operation took place a few days earlier, an Ivorian source said, in an account confirmed by a Burkinabe source.

It is the first militant attack on Ivorian soil since March 2016, when a raid on the southeastern beach resort of Grand-Bassam left 19 dead.

