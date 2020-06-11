UrduPoint.com
About 10 Dead In Militants Attack On I.Coast Border Post: Security Sources

Thu 11th June 2020

About 10 dead in militants attack on I.Coast border post: security sources

Suspected militants attacked a frontier post on Ivory Coast's border with Burkina Faso overnight, killing around 10 people, security sources said Thursday

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Suspected militants attacked a frontier post on Ivory Coast's border with Burkina Faso overnight, killing around 10 people, security sources said Thursday.

It is the first terrorists assault on Ivorian soil since March 2016, when a raid on the southeastern beach resort of Grand-Bassam left 19 people dead.

The raid "targeted an Ivorian frontier post at Kafolo," where an anti-jihadist operation had just ended, one Ivorian source said, in an account confirmed by a Burkinabe source.

An Ivorian source said 12 people were killed -- 11 soldiers and a gendarme -- while six people were injured and two were listed as missing.

Another Ivorian source put the toll at nine dead, while a Burkinabe source said 10 troops, a gendarme and an assailant had been killed, and two people were missing.

