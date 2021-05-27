About 10% of COVID-19 Patients in UK Hospitals Were Fully Vaccinated Before - Hancock

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Approximately 10% of people hospitalized in the United Kingdom with the coronavirus disease had been fully vaccinated before, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday.

"The data that we have is that in the hotspot areas, around one in ten of those in hospital are people who've had both jabs ... the fact that 90 percent of people who have not yet been double vaccinated gives us a high degree of confidence that the vaccine is highly effective," Hancock said appearing before the parliament, adding that more information will be available in the coming weeks.

The secretary claimed that the coronavirus vaccines currently in use are effective against new strains, including the so-called Indian one, which is more transmissible and began spreading across the UK this spring.

The appearance of the India variant coincided with an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, which was preceded by a long and steady drop during the vaccination campaign. Because of that, the government is more cautious about its plans to lift the coronavirus restrictions on June 21 and may reconsider due to the spike.