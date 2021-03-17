UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 10% Of People Worldwide Do Not Have Immunity After Vaccination - Russian Official

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 11:40 PM

About 10% of People Worldwide Do Not Have Immunity After Vaccination - Russian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Approximately 10 percent of people across the globe do not develop an immune response after vaccination, Anna Popova, the head of Russia's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Wednesday, stressing the importance of shielding the majority of the population from the coronavirus disease.

"Ten percent of Earth's population, 10 percent in any town  ” this is the average number of people [who] do not react to vaccination ... This concerns almost all vaccines. The important thing is to have the majority of the country's population protected," Popova told Russia's Rossiya 1 broadcaster when asked what to do if there is no sufficient immune response after vaccination.

The official added that a person with antibodies against COVID-19 still has to wear a mask in public places, as they could still be a carrier.

"A person with immunity can have a virus, which is alive and capable of infecting other people, in their nasal mucosa and nasopharynx ... That is why one should know that a person who is vaccinated, who had the disease, [and] has immunity, they still have to wear a mask and protect people around them," Popova said.

The official also mentioned that virus transmission from person to person happens most often among family members and recommended isolating anyone who feels unwell in order to prevent a potential spread of the disease.

Related Topics

Russia Immunity Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal Reserve Maintains Asset-Buying Pledge as P ..

18 minutes ago

Italian Court Acquits Eni, Shell in Nigeria Briber ..

18 minutes ago

Markets mark time before Fed announcement

18 minutes ago

First Batch of Over 60,000 COVAX Vaccines Arrives ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan, Tunisia agree to upgrade economic relati ..

19 minutes ago

German Foreign Ministry Says Discussed Media Issue ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.