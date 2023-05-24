About 10% of UK Conservative Lawmakers Plan to Resign at Next General Election - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) About 10% of lawmakers in the UK's ruling Conservative Party have announced their intention to quit their parliamentary seats at the next general election, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, The Telegraph reported that former UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab intended to step down as lawmaker at the next election, ending a parliamentary career that began in 2010.

So far, 36 Conservative lawmakers have announced plans to leave their positions, compared with 12 in the opposition Labour Party, the newspaper said.

In addition, this number reportedly does not include politicians who were elected by the Tories in 2019, but were later kicked out of the party and are currently running as independent candidates.

However, senior party sources believe that the number of lawmakers who have announced their intention to leave office will increase in the coming months. Some intend to seek a final promotion or even hope to be nominated for a peerage by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before stepping down, the report said.

Robert Hayward, a Conservative peer, was quoted by the newspaper as saying that the high number of Tories standing down was partly due to the party's requirement that they inform the leadership by December 5 whether they will stand in the election.

At the same time, Hayward noted the large number of younger politicians who have announced their intention to leave office.

"There are more younger people (retiring) than usual. I think that's discovering they don't like parliament - because it's been particularly unpleasant and disruptive in a way that it hasn't been for many a long year - and deciding against continuing in it," he said.

The next general election in the United Kingdom is due to take place no later than January 2025. For months, polls have been showing a huge gap in the lead between the Labour Party and the Conservatives, with the latter consistently trailing by a double-digit margin.

Earlier in the month, Sunak's party lost over 1,000 seats in local elections, losing control of over 40 councils across the UK.