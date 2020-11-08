About 10 People Detained in Minsk Over Participating in Unauthorized Protest - Police

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) About 10 people have been detained in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Sunday over participating in an unauthorized anti-government protest, Natalya Ganusevich, a city police spokesperson, told Sputnik.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the security forces made targeted detentions in the area of Freedom Square in the center of Minsk, where opposition supporters were planning to hold a rally.

"About 10 people have been taken to a police station for questioning over their participation in an unauthorized mass event," Ganusevich said.

On Sunday, opposition protests are set to be held in Minsk and other cities across the country. Within the context, military equipment and vehicles for the transportation of security forces have been deployed to the center of Minsk, the central squares are fenced and cordoned off.

Opposition rallies have been held every weekend in Belarus since the disputed August 9 presidential election, which saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko claim a sixth term. The opposition declared that the results were fabricated and that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya had won the vote.