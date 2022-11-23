UrduPoint.com

About 10 People Killed In Shooting At Walmart Store In Virginia

November 23, 2022

About 10 People Killed in Shooting at Walmart Store in Virginia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) About 10 people were killed as a result of a mass shooting attack at a Walmart store in the US state of Virginia, media reported on Wednesday, citing the local police.

The shooting took place in the city of Chesapeake, the WAVY tv broadcaster said, adding that the suspect behind the attack is believed to be dead.

"Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam's Circle. The shooter is deceased," the city's authorities tweeted.

This comes less than two weeks after a brutal murder in the city of Charlottesville, Virginia. Three people died and two others were injured in a shooting at the University of Virginia. Police identified the suspect as Christopher Darnell Jones, who was confirmed to be a student at the educational institution.

