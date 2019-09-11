About 10 Potential Candidates to Replace Bolton Being Discussed in White House - Reports

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The White House is discussing ten candidacies to replace recently fired US National Security Adviser John Bolton, media reported, citing sources.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said he had asked Bolton to resign over policy disagreements, saying he would appoint his replacement next week. Charles Kupperman, Bolton's deputy, was named as acting national security adviser to replace him until a permanent replacement.

Among the possible candidates are US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, former Deputy National Security Adviser Ricky Waddell and Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, CNN broadcaster reported.

The media added that the latter was also under consideration to be the next deputy secretary of state.

Other candidates are National Security Adviser to Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney Rob Blair, US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, Ambassador to the Netherlands Pete Hoekstra, Jack Keane, a retired four-star general, National Security Adviser to Vice President Mike Pence Keith Kellogg. Moreover, Douglas Macgregor, the retired US Army colonel, and Fred Fleitz, the former chief of staff to Bolton at the National Security Council, are also on the list, CNN said.