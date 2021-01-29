UrduPoint.com
About 100 Flights Canceled In Japan Over Heavy Snowfall, Wind - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 07:50 AM

About 100 Flights Canceled in Japan Over Heavy Snowfall, Wind - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Around 100 flights have been canceled in Japan over the heavy snowfall and wind in the northern part of the country, Japanese media reported on Friday.

Two biggest Japanese airlines - All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Japan Airlines (JAL) - have canceled 46 and 34 flights, respectively, on the island of Hokkaido and northern Honshu, the NHK broadcaster reported.

The total number of canceled flights stands at 98.

On Friday, the wind velocity reached 30 meters per second (67 miles per hour), and on the next day, it is expected to decrease to 20 meters per second with wind gusts of up to 40 meters per second on Hokkaido. The island will also face up to 60-70 centimeters (23-27 inches) of snow on the next day.

More Stories From World

