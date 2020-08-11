(@FahadShabbir)

About 100 opposition supporters gathered at the Yubileinaya hotel not far from Minsk Hero City Obelisk in the Belarusian capital, the police began detaining them, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

Earlier it was reported that the police on Monday evening blocked the movement of cars in the area of Minsk Hero City Obelisk along Masherova and Pobediteley avenues, where a new opposition rally was expected. The patrols of the Belarusian riot police called on passers-by and onlookers, who had gathered in the area, to disperse.

A large group of about a hundred opposition supporters was unable to approach the obelisk because of police cordons and stopped near the Yubileinaya Hotel, about 400 meters from the monument.

The riot police buses and prison trucks arrived there.

The security forces started detentions, one prison truck with the detainees has already left the scene. Riot policemen are dressed in plastic protection.

Several tens or hundreds of opposition supporters are watching what is happening from a safe distance, a large group gathered on the other bank of the Svisloch River.

The movement of cars along Pobediteley Avenue and Melnikaite Street in this area is stopped.