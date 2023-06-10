UrduPoint.com

About 100 Passengers Stranded At Chisinau Airport As Flights To Italy Canceled

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2023 | 10:08 PM

FlyOne canceled flights from Moldova to Italy's Parma and Nice on Saturday, which resulted in dozens of passengers being stranded at Chisinau airport and initiating a conflict with the management

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) FlyOne canceled flights from Moldova to Italy's Parma and Nice on Saturday, which resulted in dozens of passengers being stranded at Chisinau airport and initiating a conflict with the management.

"Chisinau-Parma-Chisinau and Chisinau-Nice-Chisinau flights were canceled on 10 June. The decision to cancel the flights was affected by delays, as well as by the frequency of hours when airports restrict flights. We ask passengers to check the messages received by e-mail in order to be able to choose one of the options offered by the company," FlyOne said on social media.

The explanation from the airline reportedly came only several hours after the passengers learned of the cancellations.

According to footage disseminated on Moldovan Telegram channels, the stranded passengers initiated a scandal.

The videos published by multiple channels show a group of people making complaints against the administration of the airport and FlyOne's representatives over the fact that they had not been notified in a timely manner about the change in the flight schedule.

The situation at the airport is monitored by border police, who urged the stranded passengers to remain calm and not trouble other passengers on scheduled flights.

The Chisinau-based channel PRO tv reported that the day prior, there was a similar situation at the airport, and the founder of FlyOne and former Deputy Transport Minister Vladimir Cebotari said that the cancellation of flights had been caused by an incident with a plane abroad.

