About 100 Protesters Detained At Unauthorized Rallies In Kazakhstan Over Weekend- Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:23 PM

About 100 Protesters Detained at Unauthorized Rallies in Kazakhstan Over Weekend- Ministry

Around 100 people were detained by Kazakh police for their participation in unauthorized rallies in a number of Kazakh cities on September 21, Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev said on Monday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Around 100 people were detained by Kazakh police for their participation in unauthorized rallies in a number of Kazakh cities on September 21, Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev said on Monday.

Mukhtar Ablyazov, the leader of the Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) movement, which is considered an extremist group by Kazakh authorities, called on the population to take to the streets on September 21 through his social media accounts. He is currently residing in France.

"On the 21st [of September], police groups were placed at the rallies and preventive work was carried out.

On that day, about 100 people were brought to the internal affairs departments, 15 of them were brought to criminal liability, nine received administrative detention, while six others had to pay administrative fines, preventive work was carried out with other citizens, who were released. These measures were undertaken throughout the country, in seven or eight cities," Turgumbayev said.

According to the Nur-Sultan Police Department, about 50 people were detained in the capital, four of them were brought to criminal liability.

