About 1,000 Evacuated in Gran Canaria Island Due to Massive Wildfires - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) Approximately 1,000 people have been evacuated due to massive wildfires in Gran Canaria, the second most populous island of the Canary archipelago off the Atlantic coast of Africa, local authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The fire on the island started on Saturday. Since then it has affected about 2,500 acres of land. The residents of the Artenara, Tejeda and Galdar municipalities have been evacuated to the other areas on the island.

"The President [of the Canary Islands Angel Victor Torres] confirmed that 1,000 people remain evacuated from different neighborhoods of the municipalities of Artenara, Tejeda and Galdar.

[The residents] will not be able to return to their homes because the risk remains high," a statement, released by the Gran Canaria government, said.

As of Sunday, over 200 military personnel and 10 aircraft were involved in the process of extinguishing the fires in the southernmost autonomous community of Spain, according to local emergency services.

In the meantime, the authorities on Saturday detained a 55-year-old man, who is suspected of sparking the fire by using a welding machine.