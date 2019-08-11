UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 1,000 Evacuated In Gran Canaria Island Due To Massive Wildfires - Authorities

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 06:30 PM

About 1,000 Evacuated in Gran Canaria Island Due to Massive Wildfires - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) Approximately 1,000 people have been evacuated due to massive wildfires in Gran Canaria, the second most populous island of the Canary archipelago off the Atlantic coast of Africa, local authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The fire on the island started on Saturday. Since then it has affected about 2,500 acres of land. The residents of the Artenara, Tejeda and Galdar municipalities have been evacuated to the other areas on the island.

"The President [of the Canary Islands Angel Victor Torres] confirmed that 1,000 people remain evacuated from different neighborhoods of the municipalities of Artenara, Tejeda and Galdar.

[The residents] will not be able to return to their homes because the risk remains high," a statement, released by the Gran Canaria government, said.

As of Sunday, over 200 military personnel and 10 aircraft were involved in the process of extinguishing the fires in the southernmost autonomous community of Spain, according to local emergency services.

In the meantime, the authorities on Saturday detained a 55-year-old man, who is suspected of sparking the fire by using a welding machine.

Related Topics

Africa Fire Man Spain Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed exchange Ei ..

4 hours ago

41.3 million passengers thru Dubai International i ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid well-wishers

6 hours ago

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

7 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah performs Eid prayer at Gra ..

7 hours ago

Crown Prince of Sharjah performs Eid prayer at Al ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.