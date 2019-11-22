About 1,000 Gather in Central Square in Kiev on 6th Anniversary of Euromaidan Protests

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Some 1,000 people gathered on Thursday in the central Maidan square in Kiev on the sixth anniversary of the Euromaidan protests, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

On November 21, 2013, the protests broke out in the country as a result of the authorities' decision to halt the policy aimed at reaching an association agreement with the European Union. The mass demonstrations led to a coup culminating in the ousting of then Ukrainian President, Viktor Yanukovych.

The rally is also dedicated to the 2004 Orange Revolution, when supporters of former President Viktor Yushchenko, the then-candidate from the opposition party at presidential elections, took to the streets, claiming that the election's results were fabricated.

People gathered in the central square and held flags of Ukraine and the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (banned in Russia). The rally took place under the slogan "We have dignity". Some people also brought flowers and candles to the monument to those who died during the Euromaidan protests.