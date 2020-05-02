UrduPoint.com
About 1,000 Left-Wing Activists Stage Unauthorized May Day Demonstration In Berlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 12:00 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Some 1,000 left-wing activists took to the streets on Friday in Kreuzberg district of Germany's Berlin to take part in a May Day demonstration, although any marches were prohibited by the authorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of people take part in marches and rallies in Berlin annually. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of participants in any given event is capped to 20 people who must also maintain social distancing rules.

However, Berlin's leftist organizations called on their supporters to take to the Kreuzberg streets and "occupy Oranienstrasse." The march started around 06:00 p. m. (16:00 GMT), with over 500 people gathered Oranienplatz square, while the rest of participants marched on other streets.

The rally was held peacefully and slogans were rarely heard. According to the local police department, approximately 5,000 policemen are patrolling the streets of Berlin maintaining order amid May Day celebrations.

