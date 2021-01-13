About 1,000 People Infected With UK-Linked Strain of COVID-19 in France - Chief Scientist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

About 1,000 people in France are infected with the mutant coronavirus strain, which was recently discovered in the UK, President of the French Scientific Council Jean-Francois Delfressy said in an interview on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) About 1,000 people in France are infected with the mutant coronavirus strain, which was recently discovered in the UK, President of the French Scientific Council Jean-Francois Delfressy said in an interview on Wednesday.

Delfressy confirmed while responding to a follow-up question from a host of the France Info radio station that about 1 percent of PCR tests for COVID-19 out of 100,000 reveals the mutant strain.

He added that the Scientific Council recommended that schools in France be kept open since the virus penetration data cannot yet be ascertained.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in France, more than 2.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus, and more than 68,000 died. On Wednesday, the French Defense Council will discuss the possible tightening of restrictive measures amid the worsening situation with COVID-19.