About 1,000 People Rallying in Sydney in Solidarity With Hong Kong Protesters - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Approximately 1,000 residents of the Australian capital on Friday took to the streets in solidarity with protesters in Hong Kong , local media reported.

People wearing face masks and eye patches gathered at Martin Place in "a silent assembly," Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported. Sydney residents carried solidarity banners and images of injured Hong Kong protesters.

The Australian protesters called for the bill over which Hong Kong citizens are protesting to be removed, charges against Hong Kong demonstrators dropped and investigations into police actions during the protests launched, the media reported.

In early June, mass protests erupted in China's semi-autonomous Hong Kong in response to a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to the mainland. Although the local parliament eventually announced that it had suspended the bill, people continue to protest, demanding that it be withdrawn completely.

Several countries have already expressed concerns and advised their citizens against traveling to Hong Kong amid the escalation of public unrest.