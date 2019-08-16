UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 1,000 People Rallying In Sydney In Solidarity With Hong Kong Protesters - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 10:19 PM

About 1,000 People Rallying in Sydney in Solidarity With Hong Kong Protesters - Reports

Approximately 1,000 residents of the Australian capital on Friday took to the streets in solidarity with protesters in Hong Kong, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Approximately 1,000 residents of the Australian capital on Friday took to the streets in solidarity with protesters in Hong Kong, local media reported.

People wearing face masks and eye patches gathered at Martin Place in "a silent assembly," Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported. Sydney residents carried solidarity banners and images of injured Hong Kong protesters.

The Australian protesters called for the bill over which Hong Kong citizens are protesting to be removed, charges against Hong Kong demonstrators dropped and investigations into police actions during the protests launched, the media reported.

In early June, mass protests erupted in China's semi-autonomous Hong Kong in response to a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to the mainland. Although the local parliament eventually announced that it had suspended the bill, people continue to protest, demanding that it be withdrawn completely.

Several countries have already expressed concerns and advised their citizens against traveling to Hong Kong amid the escalation of public unrest.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Protest Police China Parliament Sydney Hong Kong June Media

Recent Stories

Kashmir Must Be Resolved in Accordance With UN Cha ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing Denies Chinese Among Those Kidnapped by Pi ..

2 minutes ago

Protesters Disband From Sit-in Demonstration in Ce ..

2 minutes ago

Gibraltar Says Has Written Proof Iran's Grace 1 Ta ..

18 minutes ago

Babar wants to prove himself in Test cricket forma ..

18 minutes ago

Date for filing sales tax, FED extended to Aug 23

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.