About 1,000 People Took Part In Torchlight Procession In Kiev - Police

About 1,000 People Took Part in Torchlight Procession in Kiev - Police

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) Around 1,000 people took part in a torchlight procession in Kiev to commemorate the birthday of the Ukrainian fascist collaborator, Stepan Bandera, the national police said.

The march started in the center of Kiev at 6:00 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT) on Wednesday.

"The torchlight procession came to an end. Some 1,000 people took part in it.

Public security and order were ensured by 250 law enforcement officers. No violations of public order have been registered," police said in a statement

Bandera was a Ukrainian nationalist leader, who collaborated with Nazi Germany during World War II and was responsible for numerous atrocities against civilians.

Torchlight processions are associated with similar marches, which often took place in Nazi Germany.

