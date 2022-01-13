About 1,000 Police Officers Injured During Civil Unrest in Almaty - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Around 1,000 police officers have been injured during the recent civil unrest in the Kazakh city of Almaty, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

"Only in this city, when it comes to police officers, around 1,000 people have been injured," Tokayev said during the visit to Almaty on Wednesday, as quoted by the Khabar 24 broadcaster.

Protests began in the cities of Aktau and Zhanaozen in southwestern Kazakhstan last week over a twofold hike in fuel prices. They quickly spread to the country's largest city and economic hub, Almaty, as well as other cities, and turned violent. Shops were looted while government offices were attacked. The Collective Security Treaty Organization deployed a peacekeeping contingent to Kazakhstan after Tokayev asked the regional alliance for help in battling terrorists.

The Kazakh president reshuffled the cabinet and appointed a new prime minister on Tuesday.