About 10,000 Protesters Took Part in Opposition Rally in Minsk on Sunday - Authorities

About 10,000 people took part in an unauthorized opposition protest in Minsk on Sunday, while in other regions of Belarus saw smaller protests, and a total of 317 people were detained throughout the republic, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020)

"On October 4, there were 10 protest rallies in the country. In all regional centers, with the exception of the capital, the rallies were small (from 20 to 100 people). The Ministry of Internal Affairs took the necessary measures to maintain order and ensure public safety ... The total number of protest participants [in Minsk] amounted to about 10,000" a spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry, Olga Chemodanova, wrote on Telegram.

According to the Interior Ministry, police officers used water cannons on Sunday in Minsk against aggressive protesters who blocked traffic, while in Vitebsk water cannons were used to push back the crowd that was trying to release a detainee.

"In total, 317 citizens were detained yesterday for violating the legislation on mass events," Chemodanova added.

Mass protests have persisted in Belarus following the disputed August 9 presidential election, in which longtime President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a sixth term (the opposition did not recognize the results). Police cracked down on protesters during the first several days of the unrest. The rallies were crushed by law enforcement officers with the use of tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets. In line with official data, over 6,700 people were detained in the first days. Hundreds of people were injured during riots, including over 130 law enforcement officers. Three protesters died.

