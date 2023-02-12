UrduPoint.com

About 10,000 US Soldiers Stationed In Poland - Polish President

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

About 10,000 US Soldiers Stationed in Poland - Polish President

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) The number of US military personnel deployed in Poland has doubled over the past two years, reaching almost 10,000, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Sunday.

At the end of 2020, media reported about 5,000 US soldiers stationed in Poland.

"We have done everything to join NATO, precisely in order to receive the guarantee under Article 5 of the (NATO) treaty ... Today, with the strengthening of NATO's presence on the eastern flank, almost 10,000 US troops are deployed on our land," Duda said in an interview with Le Figaro.

NATO has been boosting its eastern flank along the borders with Russia and Belarus since late 2021 by dispatching additional troops.

In response to Moscow launching a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, NATO has further reinforced the flank by sending more ships, planes and ground troops to the region and putting them on high alert.

NATO's Article 5, which provides that any attack on a member of the alliance "is considered as an attack against all Allies," became a matter of active discussion after a missile fell in Poland and killed two people in November 2022. Although NATO and the United States have concluded that the missile was not fired from Russia, Warsaw has kept talking about the importance of the guarantees set out in the article.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Alert Warsaw Alliance Belarus Poland United States February November Sunday 2020 Media All From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government S ..

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government Summit 2023

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

8 hours ago
 Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

17 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

17 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.